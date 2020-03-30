1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know Watch Eyewitness News at Noon
Closings & Delays
There are currently 15 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus Update Shows on WPRI.com

Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus Update Shows on WPRI.com

Rhode Island COVID-19 update set for 1 pm Monday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

Raimondo is expected to make an announcement on whether school closures will continue past April 3.

On Sunday, Raimondo announced 55 new cases in the state for a total of 294 total cases. She added that 35 people are currently hospitalized.

The state also reported a third COVID-19-related death — a man in his 30s, according to David Levesque, a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

The first two deaths, announced on Saturday, were people in their 70s and 80s who both had underlying conditions. Levesque said the Department of Health was still investigating the younger man’s case, including whether he also had underlying conditions.

Raimondo issued an executive order that all out-of-state travelers coming to Rhode Island must self-quarantine for 14 days. The order replaced a previous one requiring only New Yorkers to quarantine when they came to Rhode Island.

Rhode Island State Police Col. James Manni said all cars with out-of-state plates would be directed to stop at information centers at Rhode Island’s southern border — the Hopkinton welcome center or Exeter weigh station on I-95 North, Route 138 East in Jamestown before the Newport Bridge, and Route 1 at the RIDOT facility in Westerly.

Drivers will be asked by members of the R.I. National Guard to provide their destination and contact information and will then be directed to quarantine and forward their information to the R.I. Department of Health, according to Manni. Drivers who are just passing through the state will be sent on their way.

All non-critical retail stores have been ordered to close but can still conduct business online. The Department of Business Regulation is working on guidance for curbside and delivery options.

RELATED: Liquor stores? Gun shops? Here are the essential businesses that can stay open in RI »

Businesses that need help setting up a website should call (401) 521-HELP.

Raimondo announced that all child care centers will be closed until at least April 4. With the new guidance in place to maintain gatherings of five people or less, Raimondo said it only makes sense that this applies to childcare centers as well.

“I’m sorry for that,” she said. “I just don’t think it’s safe, for this week, for child care centers to remain open.”

The governor said moving forward, she plans to make a decision regarding child care centers on a week-by-week basis.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com