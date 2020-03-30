Rhode Island COVID-19 update set for 1 pm Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

Raimondo is expected to make an announcement on whether school closures will continue past April 3.

On Sunday, Raimondo announced 55 new cases in the state for a total of 294 total cases. She added that 35 people are currently hospitalized.

The state also reported a third COVID-19-related death — a man in his 30s, according to David Levesque, a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

The first two deaths, announced on Saturday, were people in their 70s and 80s who both had underlying conditions. Levesque said the Department of Health was still investigating the younger man’s case, including whether he also had underlying conditions.

Raimondo issued an executive order that all out-of-state travelers coming to Rhode Island must self-quarantine for 14 days. The order replaced a previous one requiring only New Yorkers to quarantine when they came to Rhode Island.

Rhode Island State Police Col. James Manni said all cars with out-of-state plates would be directed to stop at information centers at Rhode Island’s southern border — the Hopkinton welcome center or Exeter weigh station on I-95 North, Route 138 East in Jamestown before the Newport Bridge, and Route 1 at the RIDOT facility in Westerly.

Drivers will be asked by members of the R.I. National Guard to provide their destination and contact information and will then be directed to quarantine and forward their information to the R.I. Department of Health, according to Manni. Drivers who are just passing through the state will be sent on their way.

Here’s what it looks like off I-95N in Hopkinton.



All out-of-state drivers must pull over to speak w/ @RINationalGuard. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/o9jEkGCPne — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) March 30, 2020

All non-critical retail stores have been ordered to close but can still conduct business online. The Department of Business Regulation is working on guidance for curbside and delivery options.

RELATED: Liquor stores? Gun shops? Here are the essential businesses that can stay open in RI »

Businesses that need help setting up a website should call (401) 521-HELP.

Raimondo announced that all child care centers will be closed until at least April 4. With the new guidance in place to maintain gatherings of five people or less, Raimondo said it only makes sense that this applies to childcare centers as well.

“I’m sorry for that,” she said. “I just don’t think it’s safe, for this week, for child care centers to remain open.”

The governor said moving forward, she plans to make a decision regarding child care centers on a week-by-week basis.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines