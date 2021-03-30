RI sees upticks in weekly COVID-19 data; 338 new cases, 5 deaths reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Weekly COVID-19 metrics being tracked by the Rhode Island Department of Health increased this week as the state works to get more of its population vaccinated against the disease.

New cases per 100,000 residents by week increased from 223 last week to 266 this week, according to new data released Tuesday, while percent positive by week rose from 2.0% to 2.4% and new hospital admissions by week ticked up from 116 to 119.

As for the daily numbers, the Health Department reported 338 new coronavirus infections and a 2.7% positivity rate, with 12,700 tests administered the previous day.

Another five people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19.

Hospitalizations climbed to 123, with 15 patients in the intensive care unit and 8 on ventilators.

Nearly 215,000 Rhode Islanders are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the data, while roughly 335,000 first doses have been administered to date.