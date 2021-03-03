McKee signs order to grow community involvement in vaccine rollout; nearly 200K first doses administered

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Data released Wednesday by the Rhode Island Department of Health shows more than 200,000 people will be partially vaccinated against COVID-19 by day’s end.

As of 12:30 p.m., 199,984 first doses of the vaccine had been administered, while nearly 80,000 people in the state have gotten both doses for full vaccination.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was cleared for use in Rhode Island by the state’s COVID-19 vaccine subcommittee Wednesday morning, only requires a single shot. The state expects to receive its first shipment of doses later this week, but it remains unclear who will be eligible to receive them.

Wednesday afternoon, newly sworn in Gov. Dan McKee signed an executive order seeking to increase community involvement in the vaccine rollout, saying we need a “whole government, full state response” to get shots in people’s arms and beat COVID-19.

“It directs the Rhode Island Department of Health to engage cities and towns as full participants in administering and expanding Rhode Island’s vaccination efforts,” McKee said.

The order also seeks to reduce vaccine hesitancy through community outreach, as well as encourage all state and municipal employees to get the shot once they become eligible.

The Health Department also reported 376 new coronavirus infections and a 2.2% daily positivity rate, with more than 17,000 tests administered the previous day.

Another nine people have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the reported death toll to 2,534.

Hospitalizations declined further to 147, with 23 patients currently in the intensive care unit and 14 on ventilators, according to health officials.

