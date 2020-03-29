Gov. Raimondo, RI Health Dept. to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

Live Now
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One day after implementing her strongest restrictions yet on Rhode Islanders, Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to give her daily briefing at 1 p.m.

The briefing will air live on WPRI 12 and stream on wpri.com.

Raimondo implemented more restrictions on Saturday following the announcement that two people in Rhode Island had died of COVID-19.

She issued both a stay-at-home order (with exceptions for buying necessities, going out for fresh air and going to work or medical appointments) and ordered all non-essential retail businesses to close.

The order prompted backlash from some businesses — including a Pawtucket bookstore — who questioned why liquor and guns were more essential than books.

Raimondo also ordered travelers coming from any state to Rhode Island to quarantine for 14 days, expanding on her previous order that only applied to New York. Raimondo said the order did not apply to people commuting for work or crossing the border to buy groceries.

The R.I. National Guard was enforcing the order for New Yorkers on Friday and Saturday, stopping all calls with New York licenses plates entering the state and knocking on doors in coastal towns like Westerly when they saw New York plates in the driveway.

The move prompted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to threaten to sue Rhode Island in an CNN interview Saturday night.

Raimondo has now expanded the order to all states, but said there were not enough resources to stop all cars with out of state license plates, especially those from Massachusetts.

