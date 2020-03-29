Gov. Baker launches online portal for personal protective equipment, volunteers to support COVID-19 outbreak

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito have announced an online portal where people and companies can either donate or sell personal protective equipment and volunteer to support the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Massachusetts has already received generous donations from countless organizations, and by launching this portal we’ll make it easier to streamline these offers and quickly distribute supplies to those in need,” Baker said.

“We also need more volunteers to help support our response to this unprecedented public health emergency, and urge people to sign up to lend a hand. Our administration will continue making every effort to secure supplies from all possible resources to support our front line workers during these tough times.”

By visiting the COVID-19 PPE Procurement and Donation website, businesses and organizations can offer critically needed personal protective equipment, including:

N95/N99 masks (respirators)

Surgical/procedure masks

Facemasks with integrated shields

Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPR)

Goggles

Gloves

Protective suits/gowns

Booties/shoe covers

Headcovers

Hand sanitizer

Sanitizing wipes

The initiative supports current efforts to help with emergency supplies.

“We have a constant demand and need for personal protective equipment (PPE) available to our medical, first responder and essential service communities. Over the past week, hundreds of deliveries of PPE have been made to front line health care providers, and first responders, but we need so much more,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 Command Center Director.

“Last week more than 28,000 masks, and 120,000 pairs of gloves were distributed, and we’ve placed more than $50 million in orders for additional supplies. We are also waiting on our third delivery from the Strategic National Stockpile.”

The Baker-Polito Administration has also partnered with the Massachusetts Medical Society to pair volunteers with healthcare providers in based on skill sets and need.

There is an immediate need for respiratory therapists and public health nurses, and healthcare professionals interested in volunteering, click here. More than 1,000 people have already registered.

The Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 44 in the Commonwealth.

The state has now tested more than 35,000 residents, and 4,257 have tested positive.

For more information on COVID-19, click here. Get notifications to your phone or other mobile device by texting COVIDMA to 888-777.

