RI reports 1,036 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 5 deaths; more vaccine appointments to be added Tuesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roughly a fifth of Rhode Island’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to new data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health.

The data shows more than 212,000 people in the state are fully vaccinated, while more than 330,000 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to date.

Gov. Dan McKee announced that 5,500 appointments at Rhode Island’s mass vaccination sites will be released at 9 a.m. Tuesday on VaccinateRI.org. Appointments can also be booked by calling 844-930-1779.

Over the weekend, two more of those sites opened in South Kingstown and Woonsocket.

The Health Department also reported 1,036 new coronavirus infections on Monday, and another five people have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 2,613.

Currently, 117 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 16 in the intensive care unit and seven on ventilators.

