Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to provide coronavirus update at 1 pm Friday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gov. Gina Raimondo on Friday announced there are 38 new people who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 203 known cases in Rhode Island.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. The original story is below.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

Raimondo is expected to extend her executive order banning dine-in food and beverage service at restaurants and bars, which is currently set to expire on March 30.

At Thursday’s briefing, Raimondo instructed anyone traveling to Rhode Island from New York — by land or air — to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

Raimondo said the R.I. National Guard will take post at bus and train stations to collect information from New York travelers, and R.I. State Police are expected to stop cars with New York license plates coming into the state on the highway to track travel plans to help help enforce the new mandate.

Raimondo and Alexander-Scott also announced Thursday that 33 more people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 165. As of Friday morning, Rhode Island is one of only a few states with no COVID-19-related deaths.

Alexander-Scott noted that most cases have been found in Providence, followed by Cranston and Warwick — the state’s three largest municipalities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

