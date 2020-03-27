Massachusetts: Arriving travelers should self-quarantine; tax deadline extended

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday some new restrictions and resources related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

All travelers arriving in Massachusetts are being instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Further, we’re asking that folks considering travel to Massachusetts, for whatever reason: do not travel to our communities, especially if you have symptoms,” Baker said.

Flyers with the relevant information will be handed out to travelers at the state’s rest stops and major transportation hubs including Logan and Worcester Airports and South Station, according to Baker.

The order doesn’t apply to healthcare, public health, public safety and transportation safety workers, he noted.

Due to the high infection rate in New York, the White House earlier this week directed anyone who recently traveled from the city to self-quarantine for two weeks. On Wednesday, Gov. Gina Raimondo issued the same order for anyone traveling to Rhode Island from New York.

Baker also announced Friday morning that the state individual income tax filing deadline has been moved from April 15 to July 15.

Anyone with questions or concerns about their taxes can contact the Massachusetts Department of Revenue at (617) 887-6367 or online through MassTaxConnect.

In addition, the state has partnered with Buoy Health to provide a free online tool for residents to receive medical guidance from home during the crisis. Visit buoy.com/mass to learn more.

“I want to make clear: it is not to be used in place of emergency medical care,” Baker said.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts has more than 2,400 COVID-19 cases including 25 deaths.

