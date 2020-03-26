Update on RI coronavirus situation set for 2:30 pm Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 2:30 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Earlier on Thursday, Rhode Island’s disaster emergency funding board voted unanimously to approve borrowing up to $300 million to help the state’s cash flow during the health crisis.

.@RISpeaker explains why he agreed with allowing short-term borrowing of up to $300m to address cash flow needs pic.twitter.com/uWMKU5fCIb — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) March 26, 2020

Raimondo also celebrated the news that a bipartisan deal has been passed for a $2 trillion federal stimulus plan, with $1.25 billion expected to come to Rhode Island.

Starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, new guidelines will go into effect for stores that are still open, such as restricting the number of people who can be inside at a time and requiring stores to do more frequent and thorough cleaning.

On Wednesday, eight new cases were announced in Rhode Island, bringing the state total to 132. Alexander-Scott said the eight new cases include five men and three women ranging in age from 30s to 60s.

Alexander-Scott also said there are 16 people currently hospitalized with the virus.

The state on Thursday released town-by-town data on COVID-19 cases for the first time. The breakdown shows 28 out of 39 municipalities in Rhode Island have positive cases, including 42 in Providence, 11 in Cranston, seven in Warwick and five in Middletown. The health department labeled towns with a small number of cases as having “fewer than five,” for privacy reasons.

Raimondo said she plans to extend the ban on dine-in service at local restaurants and bars but has not yet decided on how far to extend it. The current executive order allows takeout and delivery only until March 30. She’s expected to make an announcement on Friday regarding the ban.

