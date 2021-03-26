RI to release 9,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments Friday evening

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health plans to release far more COVID-19 vaccine appointments Friday evening than previously indicated.

Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken tells 12 News the state reconfigured its inventory and will add roughly 9,000 new appointments on VaccinateRI.org at around 5 p.m.

During the weekly briefing on Thursday, state officials had said that 2,500 appointments would be released Friday.

Make a vaccine appointment here »

The appointments will be at four of the state’s now five mass vaccination sites: Cranston, Middletown, South Kingstown and Woonsocket.

The South Kingstown site at Schneider Electric on Fairgrounds road will open on Saturday, officials announced, while the Woonsocket site at the former Sears on Diamond Hill Road will open on Sunday. Both will have around 400 doses available to start.

State leaders on Thursday also unveiled their new estimated vaccine eligibility timeline, which

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.