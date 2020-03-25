Rhode Island coronavirus update set for 2:30 pm Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 2:30 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

On Tuesday, Raimondo announced that Rhode Island has identified 18 new cases, bringing the state total to 124.

A rising number of cases are associated with domestic travel rather than international travel, Alexander-Scott noted, which is why the state implemented an order Tuesday for all air travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days upon landing at T.F. Green Airport.

Alexander-Scott added that “many” of the state’s cases have recovered. She said doctors have been advised to monitor symptoms to determine when a patient has gotten better.

Raimondo also announced a new partnership with Care.com to give front-line workers three months of free access to its premium service to find caregivers for children, elders and pets. She suggested out-of-work Rhode Islanders could consider signing up as caregivers as a way to make some extra money, and others can sign up online to volunteer.

The Boys And Girls Club, Greater Providence YMCA, Children’s Workshop, Children’s Friend and Learning Brook will offer on-site care for children of essential workers at some hospitals, Raimondo said.

The R.I. Department of Human Services is also releasing new emergency regulations that will allow some additional child care centers to reopen.

Unemployment claims tied to the coronavirus have now soared to over 50,000, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training. Raimondo said this is “surpassing anything we’ve seen before,” including the Great Recession and the 1991 banking crisis.

The governor said they plan to pay every claim and asked residents not to call or visit the DLT to check on the status of their applications — that reduces the amount of time staff can spend processing claims. She expects everyone to be paid within 10 to 12 days.

