RI expected to release ‘compressed’ timeline for vaccine eligibility at 1 pm briefing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Before those 16 years and older are expected to become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Rhode Island on April 19, the state is planning to reach more age groups.

R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken told 12 News Tuesday the state is still going to open eligibility to age groups in descending order, just in a compressed version.

The announcement is set to occur during Gov. Dan McKee’s weekly coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m. Thursday.

12 News plans to stream the briefing live on WPRI 12, WPRI.com and in the app.

Under the Health Department’s previously released estimated timeline, those ages 59-50 were next to become eligible in early to mid-April.

March 12, 2021: R.I Department of Health’s estimated timeline of when first doses would be offered to specific groups.

Roughly 12,000 appointments have been made available through the state-run mass vaccination sites since eligibility expanded to 160,000 on March 12. It’s not clear how many appointments will be released on Friday evening.

Appointments at the state-run mass vaccination sites are listed on VaccinateRI.org every Tuesday around 9 a.m. and every Friday around 5 p.m., though the state can add appointments as supply becomes available.

A waiting-room feature is still in development for the state’s vaccine appointment website, which has previously reported various technical issues due to high traffic on the site.

Retail pharmacies, like CVS and Walgreens, plus Stop & Shop and Walmart, have also started offering the vaccine to groups made eligible by the state.

Health officials released a vaccine allocation forecast during last week’s RI COVID-19 Subcommittee meeting, where they anticipate the state will receive around 100,000 first and second doses each week by June.

R.I. Department of Health’s Vaccine Allocations Forecast, presented in a March 16 meeting of the R.I. COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee.

Wednesday’s data provided by the Health Department shows 181,528 people in Rhode Island are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 308,633 first doses have been administered in total.

Additionally Wednesday, no new COVID-19 related deaths were reported.