Mass. announces homebound vaccination program; 40K doses of J&J vaccine expected next week

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday the launch of a new vaccination program to help administer shots to those who are homebound.

The Massachusetts Homebound Vaccination Program will begin Monday for those who are unable to leave their home to get to a vaccination site, even with assistance. These individuals require either:

Ambulance or two-person assistance to leave the home

Are not able to leave the home for medical appointment under normal circumstances

Have considerable difficulty and/or require significant support to leave the home for medical appointments

According to Baker, there are about 25,000 residents in the Bay State who will be able to get vaccinated through this program.

Anyone looking to schedule a home visit appointment is urged to call 1-844-771-1628. The hotline will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be about 170 local boards of health that will help administer the shots and the rest will be done by Community Care Alliance.

Baker also announced that the state is expected to receive an additional 40,000 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.

Officials say these additional doses make it possible for state officials to vaccinate homebound residents.

Baker also announced an additional $100 million in COVID relief aid for four communities hit hard by COVID.

“Based on preliminary estimates, we expect the Commonwealth to receive a total of about 7.9 billion in direct aid and about 3.4 billion of that will go to counties, cities, and towns, but as a result of the way the bill was designed, Chelsea, Everett, Methuen, and Randolph, are due to receive significantly smaller levels of federal funding compared to the levels of other hard-hit communities,” Baker said.

As the vaccine supply increases in the state, Baker said the state is noticing more positive cases in a different demographic: residents under 30 years old.

“Vaccines are here and that’s a great thing, but we’re still in a race against time, especially as supply remains constrained,” Baker said.

As of Wednesday, more than 1,130,000 people are fully vaccinated in Massachusetts.