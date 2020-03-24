18 new cases of COVID-19 in RI; Raimondo offers child care options

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Tuesday that Rhode Island has discovered 18 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 124, as she outlined new efforts to provide child care options for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

On child care, Raimondo announced a new partnership with the website Care.com to give front-line workers three months of free access to its premium service to find caregivers for children as well as elders and pets.

She also announced that the Boys And Girls Club, Greater Providence YMCA, Children’s Workshop, Children’s Friend and Learning Brook will offer on-site care for children of essential workers at some hospitals.

In addition, Raimondo said the R.I. Department of Human Services is releasing new emergency regulations that will allow some additional child care centers to reopen. “You must follow the new emergency regulations so we can keep you, your employees and the kids you serve safe,” the governor said.

“I know every solution I’m putting out there is imperfect,” Raimondo said. “We are trying every day to do the best we can to meet this crisis.”

On Rhode Island’s second day of distance learning due to school buildings being closed, Raimondo said she had consulted Monday night with various superintendents, and “by all accounts you’re off to a terrific beginning.”

Raimondo signed an executive order that went into effect at 7 a.m. Tuesday requiring all air travelers — domestic or international— to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Rhode Island.

CW2 Jordan St. Onge of the R.I. National Guard told Eyewitness News what they plan to tell travelers who arrive at T.F. Green Airport before they head home.

“Just the basic stuff like washing your hands, staying safe, staying away from big groups as much as possible,” he said. “The planes seem pretty empty so it should be easy to spread out and other than that, hopefully everyone is careful and we can get this over with.”

Raimondo announced Monday that Rhode Island has 23 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 106. Four people are currently hospitalized due to the illness, according to Alexander-Scott.

Of the 23 new cases, the patients range in age from their 20s to their 90s, although none are nursing home residents,” Alexander-Scott noted. Some reported recent domestic travel to places including New Jersey, New York and Utah, though none had been abroad.

Rhode Island officials have a new goal of getting 700 to 800 people tested for the virus per day, allowing everyone with symptoms to be tested.

Raimondo described this as an “aggressive” goal which would provide a better understanding of how widespread the outbreak is.

Earlier on Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced all “non-essential” businesses must close for two weeks starting Tuesday at noon. He also issued a “stay-at-home” advisory, though stopped short of making it an order.

Raimondo said Baker’s order led her to decide she does not need to close Rhode Island’s border to interstate travelers, since far fewer people should now be commuting between the two states for work. She continues to urge as many people as possible to work from home.

