No COVID-19 deaths reported in RI; hospitalizations continue to decline

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health on Wednesday reported no new COVID-19-related deaths in the state, keeping the total at 2,606.

New data released by the Health Department shows there were 399 new positive cases and a 2.3% daily positivity rate, with more than 17,300 tests administered the previous day.

Hospitalizations fell to 112, which is the fewest since early October. Currently, 16 COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit and 12 are on ventilators, according to health officials.

The data also shows that more than 181,500 people in Rhode Island are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and roughly 308,600 first doses have been administered in total.

Health officials announced Tuesday that Rhode Island’s weekly allotment of doses is expected to double to around 100,000 by June.

Nearly 4,000 new appointments added Tuesday morning were quickly booked up, but there were no widespread reports of issues with the state’s website as there had been on recent occasions.

The Health Department plans to release a new batch of appointments around 5 p.m. Friday on VaccinateRI.org.

State leaders will hold their weekly briefing at 1 p.m. Thursday, which you can watch live on WPRI 12 and right here on WPRI.com