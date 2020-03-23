Rhode Island coronavirus update set for 1 pm Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news briefing to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Raimondo is expected to issue a new order Monday restricting travel into Rhode Island from other states, but she said it’s a tricky decision because so many people commute from out of state to work in Rhode Island. She continues to strongly encourage people to work from home if possible.

The governor is also expected to make an announcement in the coming days regarding child care for frontline workers including doctors and nurses. She’s otherwise ordered all daycare centers to close.

On Sunday, 17 new cases were announced in Rhode Island, bringing the state’s total to 83.

Raimondo also issued a stern warning against congregating in groups larger than 10 people, saying she’s heard too many reports of people breaking the order. If the trend continues, Raimondo said she’s prepared to move to a statewide lockdown.

Rhode Island schools began their two-week remote learning period on Monday and Raimondo asked that people be patient and keep in close contact with teachers.

At 5 p.m. Monday, all entertainment and recreational businesses along with barbershops, beauty salons and tattoo shops are to shut down, according to the governor.

Raimondo said she understands that with the new business closures, there will be a new wave of unemployment claims. She urged people who are out of work to seek unemployment and temporary disability benefits.

The number of new claims caused by COVID-19 has climbed by the thousands each day during the last week.

Rhode Island businesses negatively affected by COVID-19 are encouraged to apply for low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

In response to concerns raised about the method of applying, R.I. Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor said the federal system has been crashing due to an influx of applications. He urged anyone experiencing problems to contact R.I. Commerce Corporation. A help line has been established for businesses: (401) 521-HELP.

The state has tapped the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help set up alternative buildings to serve as makeshift hospitals in the event facilities become overfilled. The likelihood of that happening is “very likely,” according to Raimondo.

Rhode Island has been praised nationally for its response to the outbreak so far, which Raimondo attributed to how quickly the state is making decisions to try and curtail the spread.

Limited access to testing has made it difficult to predict how long the restrictions on work and social life will last. Raimondo has said she’d like to expand testing, but a global shortage of materials has largely stymied the effort.

