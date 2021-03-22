RI tops 300K first doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered; 885 new cases since Friday, 9 more deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly 170,000 people in Rhode Island are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to new data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health.

The data also shows more than 302,000 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to date.

The first two vaccines in circulation from Pfizer and Moderna require a two-dose regimen for full vaccination, while the more recently added one from Johnson & Johnson only requires one shot.

Rhode Island administered mostly second doses last week, meaning fewer new people received shots.



Health officials tell me to expect a similar, albeit less pronounced, trend this week.



Interactive version –> https://t.co/p52MWy5OE9 pic.twitter.com/fUH5ywS390 — Eli Sherman (@Eli_Sherman) March 22, 2021

More than a quarter of Rhode Island's population has been at least partially vaccinated; nearly 16% is fully vaccinated.



Hospitalizations falling slowly, as new infections continue to plateau.



Interactive versions –> https://t.co/p52MWxOdMB pic.twitter.com/X70IX12h4R — Eli Sherman (@Eli_Sherman) March 22, 2021

Since data was last released on Friday, another 885 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Health Department.

Nine more have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 2,604.

Health officials also said hospitalizations fell to 118, with 16 patients in the intensive care unit and 13 on ventilators.

On Monday, the city of Providence expanded its vaccine eligibility to include people ages 18 and older who live in the five ZIP codes that have been hit hardest by the pandemic, while Pawtucket opened eligibility to all residents 16 and older.