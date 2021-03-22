CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI tops 300K first doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered; 885 new cases since Friday, 9 more deaths

12 on 12: Vaccine 101

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly 170,000 people in Rhode Island are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to new data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health.

The data also shows more than 302,000 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to date.

The first two vaccines in circulation from Pfizer and Moderna require a two-dose regimen for full vaccination, while the more recently added one from Johnson & Johnson only requires one shot.

Since data was last released on Friday, another 885 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Health Department.

Nine more have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 2,604.

Health officials also said hospitalizations fell to 118, with 16 patients in the intensive care unit and 13 on ventilators.

On Monday, the city of Providence expanded its vaccine eligibility to include people ages 18 and older who live in the five ZIP codes that have been hit hardest by the pandemic, while Pawtucket opened eligibility to all residents 16 and older.

Providence

