Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold remote coronavirus briefing at 1 pm Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo and R.I. Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news briefing to update Rhode Islanders on the state’s coronavirus situation.

In accordance with public health guidance on limiting the size of gatherings, daily press briefings will now be done remotely. Reporters will be able to submit questions in real time using their phone or computer.

Alexander-Scott announced Thursday an additional 11 cases in Rhode Island, bringing the state total to 44. The new patients range in age from their 20s to their 60s.

The Department of Health released geographic information about where the COVID-19 cases are located. Of the 44 cases, here is the breakdown by county:

Bristol County: Fewer than 5

Kent County: Fewer than 5

Newport County: 6

Providence County: 23

Washington County: 7

The department had previously declined to release this information over fears it would compromise the patients’ privacy.

So far, there have been 654 negative results in the state, the department said, while 140 people are still awaiting results and there are approximately 2,500 people who have been instructed to self-quarantine.

Raimondo said the steps she is taking such as closing schools and restaurants are to avoid a “shelter in place” order; she has no plans to issue one at this time.

Raimondo and Alexander-Scott pushed the same precautionary messages: stay home if you’re sick, avoid crowds as much as possible, wash your hands frequently, and practice social distancing.

They also acknowledged that they are not doing as many tests as they’d like but every day gets better.

Thursday’s briefing also urged anyone who might have supplies such as masks and swabs — whether it be dentists and research labs or manufacturing companies — to reach out and share them to help expand testing and protect medical personnel. The Health Department has created a page detailing exactly what supplies are needed and providing a form to fill out for donations.

Ramondo reminded Rhode Islanders to stay away from nursing homes, where residents are at the highest risk of dying from COVID-19 and a major outbreak happened in Seattle.

She also cited a large number of reports about alleged illegal price gouging for high-demand products like hand sanitizers and wipes. Residents who think they have experienced price gouging are urged to contact the attorney general’s office at (401) 274-4400 or consumers@riag.ri.gov. Complaints can also be submitted online.

State officials toured the Rhode Island Convention Center and the Dunkin’ Donuts Center on Thursday as they scouted for possible COVID-19 emergency triage centers.

