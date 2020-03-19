RI governor, health director to provide coronavirus update at 1 pm Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news briefing to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

On Wednesday, Raimondo announced that all Rhode Island public schools will remain closed through at least April 3. They are expected to offer remote learning for students while they’re at home.

A decision will be made at a later time about whether schools will reopen after April 3.

“I think it’s very unlikely,” Raimondo acknowledged. “But we’re going to get through the next two weeks.”

Alexander-Scott also announced 10 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing Rhode Island’s total to 33. The new patients are seven women and three men, and they range in age from their 20s to their 70s. They had traveled to countries including Iceland, Amsterdam, Spain, England and France.

A sufficient supply of medical equipment, including but not limited to testing kits, continues to be a challenge. Raimondo and Alexander-Scott said they continue to press the federal government to send more swabs as well as more masks and other personal protective equipment for front-line health care workers.

The coronavirus pandemic is quickly creating a state budget crisis for Rhode Island, too.

Many restaurants have shut down, taking their sales tax receipts with them. Conventions and conferences are canceled, decimating hotel tax receipts. The state’s two casinos are closed, turning off the state’s third-largest revenue source. And the nearly 20,000 people who’ve applied for jobless benefits since last Monday won’t be paying income tax for the time being.

Out of work due to COVID-19? Here’s what you’re eligible for »

Raimondo said options are being examined to tap the capital markets for more cash in the short term. Restaurants still need to remit their sales tax receipts to the state on Friday, but individual establishments will be worked on a case-by-case basis. She also ruled out pausing truck tolls.

Alexander-Scott said Health Department officials “strongly urge” all gyms to close, noting that many already have. Hair salons and barbershops can remain open but should work to keep the number of customers at any one time low.

Bradford Soap Works of West Warwick is donating 70,000 bars of soap to Rhode Islanders that will be distributed through the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and Family Service of RI. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence is distributing Stop & Shop gift cards to people who need help buying food, and a COVID-19 Respond Fund has been set up by the Rhode Island Foundation and the United Way.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

