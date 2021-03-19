Massachusetts has fully vaccinated more than 1 million people

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

BOSTON (WPRI) — More than a million people who live, work and study in Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday morning.

Baker posted the news on Twitter, noting how the state continues to be a national leader in vaccine administration.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported this progress!” Baker wrote.

Thank you to everyone who has supported this progress! pic.twitter.com/wkbtX26Eza — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) March 19, 2021

On Wednesday, the Baker-Polito Administration announced a new timeline for when residents, workers, and students will be eligible for the vaccine.

March 22: Residents 60+ and certain workers

April 5: Residents 55+ and people with at least one listed medical condition

April 19: General public ages 16 and older

Baker said these dates are when people will be eligible to make an appointment, adding that it will take time for everyone to get an appointment due to the limited vaccine supply.

Massachusetts residents can preregister for an appointment at any of the state’s seven mass vaccination sites.

Preregister and learn more here »