Massachusetts has fully vaccinated more than 1 million people

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

BOSTON (WPRI) — More than a million people who live, work and study in Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday morning.

Baker posted the news on Twitter, noting how the state continues to be a national leader in vaccine administration.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported this progress!” Baker wrote.

On Wednesday, the Baker-Polito Administration announced a new timeline for when residents, workers, and students will be eligible for the vaccine.

Baker said these dates are when people will be eligible to make an appointment, adding that it will take time for everyone to get an appointment due to the limited vaccine supply.

Massachusetts residents can preregister for an appointment at any of the state’s seven mass vaccination sites.

