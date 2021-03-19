RI to add 3K+ vaccine appointments Friday evening; 334 new cases, 1 death reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders looking to secure a COVID-19 vaccine appointment will have another opportunity Friday evening, though the demand still far outweighs the supply.

The R.I. Department of Health said 3,250 appointments at the state’s mass vaccination sites will be released around 5 p.m. on the online portal.

The eligibility pool was expanded by roughly 160,000 Rhode Islanders last Friday as the state added people ages 60 and older and people ages 16 and older with certain medical conditions.

View and book appointments here »

The Health Department said Friday that one more person has died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the reported death toll to 2,595.

Friday’s data also shows 334 new positive cases and a 1.9% daily positivity rate, with 17,450 tests administered the previous day.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations ticked up to 129, with 18 patients in the intensive care unit and 11 on ventilators.

More than 146,000 people in the state are fully vaccinated, according to the data, while a total of 288,000 first doses have been administered to date.

On Thursday, Gov. Dan McKee announced plans to have all Rhode Island residents ages 16 and older eligible for the vaccine by April 19.