RI coronavirus briefing set for noon Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 12 p.m. news conference to brief Rhode Islanders on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Raimondo is expected to provide an update on the status of school closures. She said academic leaders have been working to make sure all students receive an adequate education through remote learning.

Despite being closed this week, Rhode Island schools are offering free “grab and go” meals this week for children. Anyone 18 and younger who shows up gets a free meal. There are no ID or residency requirements except for the child must be present; schools cannot give a meal to an adult on behalf of a child.

The state now has 23 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. Alexander-Scott said as of Tuesday, 403 people have tested negative for the virus while nearly 3,000 people have been asked to self-quarantine. She and Raimondo both said the state has the capacity to ramp up testing but has not received enough equipment, particularly swabs, from the federal government.

The Small Business Administration approved Raimondo’s disaster declaration, so low-interest loans of up to $2 million will be available for small businesses in Rhode Island. Businesses should call 521-HELP for more information.

Microsoft agreed to provide Office 365 at no cost to Rhode Island businesses for the next six months. This includes telecommunications and web-based resources for those with employees who are working remotely. Learn more »

Out of work due to COVID-19? Here’s what you’re eligible for »

Raimondo acknowledged the concern about the state’s unemployment trust fund running out of money with nearly 20,000 Rhode Islanders applying for out-of-work benefits. She urged the federal government to “replenish” the funds in Rhode Island and elsewhere.

She also acknowledged concern about the state’s own cash flow and said she is not yet ready to delay tax payments due April 15. Evictions are another concern.

The United Way and Rhode Island Foundation have set up a COVID-19 recovery fund that has already raised $1.5 million for local nonprofits to help the state’s most vulnerable residents.

Rhode Islanders are urged not to hold or attend gatherings of 25 people or more to avoid “non-essential crowds.”

All dine-in food and beverage service are currently shut down for all restaurants, bars, coffee shops and other businesses across the state until at least Monday, March 30.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

