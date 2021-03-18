McKee: All RI residents 16+ will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee on Thursday announced all Rhode Islanders 16 years and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by April 19, significantly advancing a timeline outlined earlier in the week.

The governor said the decision was made in the wake of information received from the federal government this week that suggested the state would be receiving an increase of vaccine supply in the coming weeks.

President Joe Biden has called for states to make all adults eligible by May 1, which state health officials said earlier this week wouldn’t be possible based on projected supply.

McKee said the state could now beat that deadline.

“If Rhode Island can get the vaccine supply we need, we can achieve and beat this goal,” he said during a weekly news conference. “We are confident the president will deliver.”

This is breaking news story.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott and other state officials will give an update on the COVID-19 response and vaccine rollout at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Officials will likely discuss the high demand and low supply of vaccine appointments through the state’s online portal. Last Friday, the state expanded eligibility to include people ages 60 and older and people ages 16 and older who have certain medical conditions.

Those groups account for about 160,000 people, officials said, and only about 1,570 appointments were added that evening. Those slots were filled within an hour and widespread issues with the website were reported.

The Health Department announced an additional 1,500 appointments at the mass vaccination site in Middletown would be added on Thursday.

The latest data shows more than 136,500 people are now fully vaccinated in Rhode Island, while 282,000 total first doses have been administered to date.

Health officials also reported 384 new positive cases on Wednesday and five additional deaths.

The briefing is also expected to cover the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions first announced last week.

Beginning on Friday, March 19, the capacity limit will be raised for restaurants, retail stores and other businesses and services.