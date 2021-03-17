Baker: Timeline for remaining vaccine groups in Mass. to be released Wednesday

BOSTON (WPRI) — Everyone living, working, or going to school in Massachusetts will learn Wednesday when they should be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Twitter that his administration will release a schedule for all remaining groups in the state.

Baker also thanked residents for their part in “making MA a national leader in the vaccination effort!”

Thank you for making MA a national leader in the vaccination effort! — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) March 16, 2021

The Bay State is currently in Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout plan. Currently, those who are eligible are people who are 65 or older, people with two or more medical conditions, people who live or work in low income and affordable senior housing, and also K-12 educators, staff, and childcare workers.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 946,306 people are fully vaccinated in Massachusetts, according to the Department of Public Health.