CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI reports 384 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »
12 on 12: Vaccine 101

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health reported 384 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday.

With nearly 19,000 tests administered in the prior day, the percent positivity rate came out to 2%, according to data released by the state.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Another five people have died after contracting the virus in the state, bringing the reported death toll to 2,588.

The data shows 130 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 17 patients in the intensive care unit and 14 patients on ventilators.

Over 125,000 people are now fully vaccinated for the virus, with nearly 280,000 first doses administered, according to health officials.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine interest notification list is not only where people are alerted when they are eligible, but also used by state-run sites to contact eligible people if they have unused doses, the R.I. Department of Health tweeted Wednesday.

Visit portal.ri.gov or call (844) 930-1779 to be added to the list.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/5/21: Latest on COVID-19 response in RI schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community