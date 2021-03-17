RI reports 384 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health reported 384 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday.

With nearly 19,000 tests administered in the prior day, the percent positivity rate came out to 2%, according to data released by the state.

Another five people have died after contracting the virus in the state, bringing the reported death toll to 2,588.

The data shows 130 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 17 patients in the intensive care unit and 14 patients on ventilators.

Over 125,000 people are now fully vaccinated for the virus, with nearly 280,000 first doses administered, according to health officials.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine interest notification list is not only where people are alerted when they are eligible, but also used by state-run sites to contact eligible people if they have unused doses, the R.I. Department of Health tweeted Wednesday.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Notification List is not only where people are alerted about vaccine eligibility but it’s also used by State-run vaccination sites to contact eligible people if they have unused doses.Visit https://t.co/2pJfKJkbMw or call 844-930-1779 to be added. pic.twitter.com/7SP0EQFv2L — Rhode Island Department of Health (@RIHEALTH) March 17, 2021

Visit portal.ri.gov or call (844) 930-1779 to be added to the list.