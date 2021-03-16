RI’s weekly COVID-19 data levels off; 230 new cases, 7 deaths reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After trending downward over the course of several weeks, Rhode Island’s weekly COVID-19 data appears to have leveled off.

Data released Tuesday by the R.I. Department of Health shows the state’s percent positive by week remained at 2% this week, while new cases per 100,000 residents ticked up from 221 last week to 225 this week and new hospital admissions by week climbed from 118 to 135.

The Health Department also reported 230 new coronavirus infections and a 2.4% daily positivity rate, with just 9,400 tests administered the previous day.

Another seven people have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the reported death toll to 2,583.

Hospitalizations fell slightly to 132, with 18 people in the intensive care unit and 16 on ventilators, health officials said.

As of Tuesday, 118,000 people in Rhode Island were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

During a meeting of the COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee Tuesday morning, health officials said barring any major changes to the state’s supply of doses, they’re not on track to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of extending eligibility to all adults by May 1.

Rhode Island received 1,300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, according to health officials, but it’s anticipated that the state’s allocation will increase to 16,000 doses per week in the near future.