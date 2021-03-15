RI Dept. of Health reports 788 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 9 deaths

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday but appointments remain limited.

Various issues were reported with the state’s online vaccine portal as people ages 60-64, people ages 16-64 with certain medical conditions, and people in previously eligible groups who were not yet vaccinated rushed to sign up for 1,570 slots that were posted at 5 p.m. Friday. Those appointments were fully booked within an hour, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

The two newly eligible groups account for roughly 160,000 Rhode Islanders, health officials said. They asked for people’s patience as the supply of doses continues to trickle in.

Data released Monday by the Health Department shows roughly 114,400 people in the state are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health officials also reported 788 new positive cases since data was last released on Friday, along with nine additional COVID-19-related deaths. The state’s reported death toll is now at 2,576.

Hospitalizations fell to 134, with 19 patients in intensive care and 16 on ventilators, according to the Health Department.