PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time in eight months, Rhode Island had no hospital admissions related to COVID-19 on Saturday.

Over the weekend, hospitalizations fell to 70 overall, which is the fewest in the state since early August, according to the latest data from the R.I. Department of Health.

The last time the state had a day with no new hospitalizations was July 16.

There were 371 new positive cases in Rhode Island between Friday and Sunday, the data shows, while another 36 cases were added to the daily totals prior to that.

The Health Department also disclosed one additional COVID-19 death on Monday.