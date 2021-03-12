RI leaders to hold weekly COVID-19 briefing at 11 am

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will provide their weekly update on the state’s COVID-19 response and vaccine rollout at 11 a.m. Friday.

Watch the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com and through the 12 News app.

The briefing comes as the state expands vaccine eligibility to include people 60 years of age and older, along with people 16 and older who have certain health conditions. Those individuals will be able to book an appointment through the state’s online portal starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

On Thursday, Rhode Island passed 100,000 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the R.I. Department of Health.

The Health Department also reported 429 new coronavirus infections, a 1.8% daily positivity rate and four additional deaths.

Friday’s briefing also follows President Joe Biden’s first prime-time address, in which he pledged to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1, with a goal of returning to at least some degree of normalcy by the Fourth of July.

McKee may also touch upon the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan signed by Biden on Thursday.