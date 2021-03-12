CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI leaders to hold weekly COVID-19 briefing at 11 am

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »
12 on 12: Vaccine 101

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will provide their weekly update on the state’s COVID-19 response and vaccine rollout at 11 a.m. Friday.

Watch the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com and through the 12 News app.

The briefing comes as the state expands vaccine eligibility to include people 60 years of age and older, along with people 16 and older who have certain health conditions. Those individuals will be able to book an appointment through the state’s online portal starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

On Thursday, Rhode Island passed 100,000 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the R.I. Department of Health.

The Health Department also reported 429 new coronavirus infections, a 1.8% daily positivity rate and four additional deaths.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Friday’s briefing also follows President Joe Biden’s first prime-time address, in which he pledged to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1, with a goal of returning to at least some degree of normalcy by the Fourth of July.

McKee may also touch upon the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan signed by Biden on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/5/21: Latest on COVID-19 response in RI schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community