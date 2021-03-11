RI surpasses 100K people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island hit a milestone Thursday as people who live and work in the state continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Data released Thursday by the R.I. Department of Health shows 100,610 people are now fully vaccinated, while more than 247,000 first doses have been administered to date.

The total number of positive cases topped 130,000, with 429 new infections reported Thursday.

With roughly 23,500 tests administered the previous day, the daily positivity rate came out to 1.8%, according to the Health Department.

An additional four people have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing Rhode Island’s reported death toll to 2,563.

The number of hospitalizations held steady at 141, with 25 patients in the intensive care unit and 17 on ventilators, health officials said.

Rhode Island teachers, school employees and child care workers became eligible Thursday to sign up for a vaccine appointment at their local municipal clinic, and CVS Health also added four more locations where people can sign up for a shot.

Instead of the usual Thursday afternoon, Rhode Island officials will hold their weekly COVID-19 briefing at 11 a.m. Friday. It will be broadcast live on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com.