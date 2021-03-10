CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI reports 318 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; this week's briefing moved to Friday morning

12 on 12: Vaccine 101

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Instead of the usual Thursday afternoon, Rhode Island officials will hold their weekly COVID-19 briefing at 11 a.m. Friday.

The briefing will be broadcast on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com.

On Wednesday, the R.I. Department of Health reported a 1.9% daily positivity rate, with 318 new coronavirus infections found and nearly 17,000 tests administered the previous day.

Another three people have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the reported death toll to 2,559.

Currently, 142 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 21 in the intensive care unit and 16 on ventilators, according to the data.

More than 241,000 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to date while nearly 98,000 people in Rhode Island are now fully vaccinated.

The state opened its third mass vaccination site on Wednesday at the former Benny’s in Middletown, one day before K-12 teachers, school employees and child care workers become eligible to make appointments at city- and town-run clinics statewide.



Providence

