Teachers, child care workers to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — K-12 teachers, school staff, and child care workers will become eligible to get their first COVID-19 vaccine shot at local and regional clinics on Thursday, one day sooner than initially thought.

Gov. Dan McKee announced the initiative on Tuesday, saying employees of public, private, parochial, and independent schools would start being vaccinated as early as Friday. The goal is to get each of those individuals their first dose by the end of March and their second dose during the month of April.

School staff includes administrators, teachers, paraprofessionals, support staff, clerical staff, custodial or maintenance staff, bus drivers, and bus monitors.

Vaccines are not required for school or child care workers, but the Rhode Island Department of Health is strongly encouraging all to participate.

McKee said these individuals will be vaccinated in the community in which they work, not where they live. There are currently 31 municipal vaccination sites in Rhode Island.

Cities and towns will receive doses based on available supply, according to the Health Department, but at this time, they expect most educators will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

All vaccinations are free of charge, regardless of access to health care and insurance.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 94,000 people in Rhode Island were fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Health Department. Roughly 236,000 first doses have been administered to date.

Health officials said even with the addition of educators, the state is still on track to vaccinate the next eligible groups on time. Rhode Islanders ages 60 to 64 are slated to become eligible in mid-March, along with people ages 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions.