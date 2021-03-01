RI passes 3M coronavirus tests on anniversary of 1st case; 15 more deaths reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 3 million coronavirus tests have been administered in Rhode Island since the state announced its first case of COVID-19 exactly one year ago, according to new data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health.

More than 2,500 people have died during that time period. On Monday, health officials reported another 15 COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,517.

The data also shows 796 new positive cases over the past three days, while hospitalizations declined to 162. Of those patients, 28 are currently in intensive care and 18 are on ventilators, according to the Health Department.

Nearly 190,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date, health officials say, while more than 76,000 people in Rhode Island have gotten both shots needed for full immunization.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, which was authorized for emergency use by the FDA over the weekend, only requires a single dose, as opposed to Pfizer’s and Moderna’s two-dose regimen.

Rhode Island is expected to get its first doses from Johnson & Johnson in the coming days.

Gov. Gina Raimondo said she plans to hold a Facebook Live event at 3 p.m. to mark the solemn anniversary.

Tonight at 7 p.m., join 12 News for a one-hour special as we look back at the past year and bring you stories of heartache, heroes and hope.