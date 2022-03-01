PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New weekly COVID-19 data from the Rhode Island Department of Health shows the state continues to see a decline in cases and hospitalizations.

Every Tuesday, the Health Department provides updates to three key metrics — new hospital admissions by week, percent positive by week, and the rate of community transmission (new cases per 100,000 people by week) — all of which have fallen for six straight weeks.

The state saw 82 hospital admissions last week, compared to 105 the week before, while the weekly positivity rate fell from 3.8% to 3.1% and the transmission rate is down to 118 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

Any state with a rate above 100 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span is considered to have high transmission of the coronavirus, which has been the case for Rhode Island since the end of July 2021.

On Tuesday, the Health Department disclosed 150 new positive cases and one additional COVID-19 death.

Hospitalizations fell to 117, with 10 patients in the ICU and nine on ventilators.

Tuesday was the two-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case reported in Rhode Island.