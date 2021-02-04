Map: See the new vaccine sites CVS Health is adding in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — CVS Health will expand vaccine availability to three more locations than announced earlier this week thanks to a new partnership with the state that will likely become more common in the future.

The Woonsocket-based pharmacy giant announced Thursday it would start administering vaccines at two retail locations in Providence and Johnston beginning Sunday, and people would be able to begin scheduling appointments Saturday.

The doses for the two new retail locations will be in addition to the three announced earlier this week, as CVS has also entered into a partnership with the federal government to receive vaccine doses directly.

The company is also adding one more location tied to that partnership in Newport, and inoculations are expected to begin Feb. 11, with scheduling beginning Feb. 10.

Here’s a map of the CVS vaccination sites. Blue markers are the state’s partnership. Yellow markers are the federal partnership.

In Massachusetts, CVS will begin offering vaccines at 18 of its pharmacies, including in Seekonk, which is the only initial Bristol County location tied to the federal partnership. Other Bay State CVS locations involved in the federal partnership include Boston, Braintree, Randolph, Weymouth and Worcester.

CVS has another retail location in Fall River currently administering vaccines distributed through the state. Greenfield, Hanover, Newton, Revere, Salem, South Yarmouth and Wayland are also currently vaccinating.

The company says it will be following each state’s eligibility guidelines. In Rhode Island, the state is currently vaccinating frontline health care workers, nursing home residents, emergency responders and some high-risk inmates, and most recently has begun inoculations for adults 75 years and older.

Similar eligibility criteria is currently in place in Massachusetts.

Vaccinations at pharmacies could become more common in the future, as more supply becomes available. The locations are well-equipped to do inoculations, similar to shots during flu season.

A CVS spokesperson emphasized that the pharmacies will not be providing walk-in vaccinations without an appointment.