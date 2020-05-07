Major sports leagues close to figuring out how to return

A TV cameraman films in the empty stadium as a part of precaution against the new coronavirus during the pre-season baseball game between Doosan Bears and LG Twins in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. South Korea’s professional baseball league has decided to begin its new season on May 5, initially without fans, following a postponement over the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

(WPRI) — Nearly every sporting event, whether it be major or minor, has been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s left sports fan watching classic game reruns in the absence of actual live games. The question now, is when will games come back? Well, major sports leagues are getting closer to figuring out ways to bring your favorite games back.

Many leagues across the country are weighing the options for how to return safely as states start to reopen gradually — and fans are ready.

ESPN surveyed about 1,000 people and 65% of respondents said they would watch live sporting events on TV even if there were no fans in the stands.

The NBA regular season was cut short when the pandemic put life to a halt. But on Friday, all players will be on a virtual call to address any concerns about returning to play. It is the same day the league is allowing teams to reopen practice facilities for voluntary, social-distanced workouts in areas where that has been permitted by local public health officials. ESPN says these workouts will be in accordance with the detailed safety protocols that the NBA crafted with guidance from public health officials, the CDC and infectious disease specialists.

According to ESPN, MLB could offer a “return to play’ proposal within a week. Some teams have been encouraging players to get ready to resume spring training in June — this could mean the regular season could start as soon as July. Sources also told ESPN there is a push to keep these games in their home stadiums, rather than bringing all teams to one or two neutral sites to play.

The NFL says the league is planning a gradual re-opening of team facilities allowing a limited number of non-player personnel first, then moving onto players. According to ESPN, the league wants teams to be ready to implement the first phase of protocols by May 15. Fans can also expect to learn more when the regular season schedule comes out Thursday night, although commissioner Roger Goodell said in the memo that the league “will be prepared to address contingencies as they arise.”

The NHL is still in a “take things one step at a time mode,” according to commissioner Gary Bettman, meaning the league isn’t assigning deadlines on anything yet. Players have been self-isolating for the past seven weeks, which has been called Phase 1 of the NHL’s return to play plan. There are talks that the league could return this summer, pushing the start for the 2020-21 season to December, rather than its usual October.

NASCAR announced last week that it will resume its season without fans starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina with the premier Cup Series racing three more times in a 10-day span. NASCAR joined the UFC as the first major sports organizations to announce specific return to play plans since the coronavirus pandemic shut down U.S. sports in mid-March.

Soccer fans will be happy since The Bundesliga in Germany is set to become Europe’s first major football league to resume playing during the coronavirus pandemic, with a restart confirmed for this month. ESPN says the league has nine match days remaining, and there is a commitment to finish the season by June 30, however, fans will not be allowed in stadiums.