CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »
CORONAVIRUS: LINKS & RESOURCES

Los Angeles County hospitals overwhelmed, EMS agency issues new directives

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTLA/WPRI) — Ambulance crews in Los Angeles County have been advised to cut back on their use of oxygen and to not bring to hospitals patients who have no chance of survival.

The drastic measures are being asked of crews in order to conserve resources in the field, in addition to trying to lower the burden on hospitals during a surge in cases.

According to the Los Angeles Times, L.A. County health officials say “many hospitals have reached a point of crisis,” and “tough decisions” are being made about patient care.

Officials say the volume being seen in hospitals is still a result of cases reported over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dr. Christina Ghaly, the L.A. County director of health services, told the L.A. Times this means Christmas and New Year’s cases could still be coming and hospitals need to prepare.

As of Sunday, health officials reported just over 7,800 COVID patients were hospitalized throughout L.A. County, with more than 1,600 in the intensive care unit.

Monday, the county’s Emergency Medical Services Agency issued a directive to ambulance crews to conserve oxygen for those with levels below 90%.

The agency issued another directive noting due to “the severe impact of the pandemic,” that some adult patients should not be transferred to hospitals if they have no chance of survival, and the focus needs to be on patients with a greater chance of surviving.

According to the memo, this includes patients whose hearts have stopped and, despite efforts at resuscitation, have no signs of breathing, movement, a pulse, or blood pressure and would be declared dead at the scene.

The memo states paramedics and emergency medical technicians should continue to try to resuscitate in the field until a pulse can be restored, after which a patient could be stabilized and transported to a hospital.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/30/2020: Dr. Alexandria Caple

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams