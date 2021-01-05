Los Angeles County hospitals overwhelmed, EMS agency issues new directives

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTLA/WPRI) — Ambulance crews in Los Angeles County have been advised to cut back on their use of oxygen and to not bring to hospitals patients who have no chance of survival.

The drastic measures are being asked of crews in order to conserve resources in the field, in addition to trying to lower the burden on hospitals during a surge in cases.

According to the Los Angeles Times, L.A. County health officials say “many hospitals have reached a point of crisis,” and “tough decisions” are being made about patient care.

Officials say the volume being seen in hospitals is still a result of cases reported over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dr. Christina Ghaly, the L.A. County director of health services, told the L.A. Times this means Christmas and New Year’s cases could still be coming and hospitals need to prepare.

As of Sunday, health officials reported just over 7,800 COVID patients were hospitalized throughout L.A. County, with more than 1,600 in the intensive care unit.

Monday, the county’s Emergency Medical Services Agency issued a directive to ambulance crews to conserve oxygen for those with levels below 90%.

The agency issued another directive noting due to “the severe impact of the pandemic,” that some adult patients should not be transferred to hospitals if they have no chance of survival, and the focus needs to be on patients with a greater chance of surviving.

According to the memo, this includes patients whose hearts have stopped and, despite efforts at resuscitation, have no signs of breathing, movement, a pulse, or blood pressure and would be declared dead at the scene.

The memo states paramedics and emergency medical technicians should continue to try to resuscitate in the field until a pulse can be restored, after which a patient could be stabilized and transported to a hospital.