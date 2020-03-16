1  of  2
Breaking News
All Mass. schools to close for 3 weeks, gatherings limited to 25, restaurants take-out only No new coronavirus cases in RI overnight; 2,300 in self-quarantine
Closings & Delays
There are currently 94 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // Local Event Cancellations | Local Colleges & Universities | RI Health Dept. | MA Health Dept. | Track RI Cases | CDC | Sports Impacts | WATCH DAILY: 3 p.m. Coronavirus Update on WPRI.com

Local restaurants making changes to help reduce coronavirus spread

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state’s restaurant industry continues to respond to the coronavirus crisis, making changes and even closing down to help reduce its spread.

Multiple Providence restaurants temporarily closed Sunday, including North restaurant, The Dean Bar and Big King owned by James Mark. He said despite Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plea for social distancing business has been busy.

“Last night, and for the last couple days honestly, business has been really busy, it’s been solid and it’s very heartening to see the community support us and want to support us but it’s also scary at the same time seeing this many people gathered together,” Mark said.

At a daily news conference Sunday, Gov. Raimondo hinted she will have an announcement on retail businesses and restaurants soon, but for now is asking people to avoid crowds.

“We’re talking about malls, restaurants, food delivery, I don’t have an announcement but I simply asking everyone out there to avoid the mall.”

Mark said his restaurants could be closed for more than a month. He’s now calling on other businesses and the governor to step up.

“I would like to see other restaurants close as well, I would like to see most businesses close. I would like to see that paired with some sort of support package from the state, city or national government. It’s not about the money, but that doesn’t mean it’s not financially devastating,” he said.

Nolan’s Corner Pub also closed Sunday due to coronavirus concerns. Owner Brendan McCaughey said it’s an unexpected financial hit.

“This wasn’t a tough decision at all, I knew I had to do it. It’s really a scary time and as much as this is a big economic hit to the restaurant, bar business and hospitality, it hits everyone. This is a very, very serious health crisis we have on our hands and the sooner we do this the sooner we will all be better off.”

Chelo’s Restaurant Group announced Sunday that it will provide take out only from all their eight Rhode Island locations until further notice.

“We’ve never been faced with making a decision like this in our company’s 65 year history,” Jarod Chelo said. “But the health and safety of our employees, guests and the community is of the utmost importance so we feel it is the necessary action to take.”

Gov. Raimondo says people should be social distancing, meaning if you don’t need to leave, stay home. Anyone over the age of 60 should stay home completely.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com