Local restaurants making changes to help reduce coronavirus spread

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state’s restaurant industry continues to respond to the coronavirus crisis, making changes and even closing down to help reduce its spread.

Multiple Providence restaurants temporarily closed Sunday, including North restaurant, The Dean Bar and Big King owned by James Mark. He said despite Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plea for social distancing business has been busy.

“Last night, and for the last couple days honestly, business has been really busy, it’s been solid and it’s very heartening to see the community support us and want to support us but it’s also scary at the same time seeing this many people gathered together,” Mark said.

At a daily news conference Sunday, Gov. Raimondo hinted she will have an announcement on retail businesses and restaurants soon, but for now is asking people to avoid crowds.

“We’re talking about malls, restaurants, food delivery, I don’t have an announcement but I simply asking everyone out there to avoid the mall.”

Mark said his restaurants could be closed for more than a month. He’s now calling on other businesses and the governor to step up.

“I would like to see other restaurants close as well, I would like to see most businesses close. I would like to see that paired with some sort of support package from the state, city or national government. It’s not about the money, but that doesn’t mean it’s not financially devastating,” he said.

Nolan’s Corner Pub also closed Sunday due to coronavirus concerns. Owner Brendan McCaughey said it’s an unexpected financial hit.

“This wasn’t a tough decision at all, I knew I had to do it. It’s really a scary time and as much as this is a big economic hit to the restaurant, bar business and hospitality, it hits everyone. This is a very, very serious health crisis we have on our hands and the sooner we do this the sooner we will all be better off.”

Chelo’s Restaurant Group announced Sunday that it will provide take out only from all their eight Rhode Island locations until further notice.

“We’ve never been faced with making a decision like this in our company’s 65 year history,” Jarod Chelo said. “But the health and safety of our employees, guests and the community is of the utmost importance so we feel it is the necessary action to take.”

Gov. Raimondo says people should be social distancing, meaning if you don’t need to leave, stay home. Anyone over the age of 60 should stay home completely.