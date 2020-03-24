Photographer hopes free family snapshots can give small businesses a needed boost

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) ─ For the first time in nearly 20 years, photographer Sara Zarella finds herself out of business this spring due to COVID-19.

But instead of just waiting for clearance to continue business as usual, Zarella has been using her passion to help the community during these unprecedented times.

Zarella is taking part in a photography project aimed at assisting small businesses that are closed because of the pandemic. Zarella learned of the movement, called #FrontStepsProject, from a friend before beginning her own version of it in Rhode Island.

The premise is simple: Zarella is taking photos of local families on their front steps, all while following social distancing guidelines. The photos are free, so long as the family agrees to purchase a gift card from a local business to show their support.

“Think outside the box,” Zarella said. “In addition to your local restaurant, think about the nail salon, hair salon, the bakeries.”

Zarella said within the first 2-3 hours of promoting the project on social media, she received messages from more than 350 people. She said due to the influx of families eager to participate, she rallied 12 additional photographers to help.

“We want to have them come out to get some fresh air, but not go far, and preserve this moment that they are with their families,” Zarella said.

“It has been the most amazing experience I had in a long time,” she added. “I’ve been doing this for 17 years and it’s been a long time since something touched my soul like it did that day.”

