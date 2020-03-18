Local musician performs live on Facebook amid social distancing order

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The closure of bars due to coronavirus means singers and bands are missing out on gigs, and that means missing out on cash.
That didn’t stop one local musician who decided to improvise.
Billy Leetch sings and plays guitar at bars and restaurants throughout Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.
His performance Tuesday night at Dublin Rose in Seekonk was canceled due to the order from Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker banning patrons from eating or drinking inside restaurants and bars.
Instead of performing before a crowded bar, Leetch played on Facebook Live and invited people to watch from their living rooms.
