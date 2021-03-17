Local Irish pubs excited to be open on St. Patrick’s Day despite restrictions

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — St. Patrick’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for Irish pubs, and even operating under coronavirus restrictions, local businesses say they are optimistic.

The first holiday impacted by the pandemic was St. Patrick’s Day last year, and Irish pub owners and managers say this is the day they have been waiting for.

Last week, Gov. Dan McKee relaxed some restrictions on restaurants, allowing them to space tables six-feet apart as opposed to eight-feet and bar patrons who are eating can stay until midnight, as opposed to 11 p.m.

Restaurants are still held at 66% percent capacity until Friday when they can start operating at 75%, but some pubs say they have dozens of reservations for the holiday.

After coming from no celebration last year, a managing partner at Arigna Irish Pub says this is the next step to better days ahead.

“It’s like a second Christmas to us. Everybody here is anticipating a great day. I don’t expect it to be like the old times, where it’d be 14 hours of wall-to-wall people. I think It’s going to be a little bit subdued, but I think everybody’s going to be excited about being out and about,” Ryan Blaney said.

Arigna Irish Pub will be offering a full St. Patrick’s Day menu and some live music later in the afternoon.

They and other Irish pubs are also offering take out for those who want to celebrate at home.