Local florists still seeing a busy Mother’s Day despite COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Semia Dunne knows times are tough right now for everyone. She’s in the business of bringing joy to others through flowers, and that business is blooming right now.

She says local florists are busy and they’re buying from her Providence based wholesale business, The Floral Reserve.

In turn, Dunne tries to support local flower farms by buying her products from them.

“Fivefork Farms. They’re in Massachusetts, we buy from them whenever we can.”

Mother’s Day is usually the busiest holiday weekend of the year for florists and that is especially true this year.

“To be honest with you, sales are through the roof. Not only are people excited about sending flowers for Mother’s Day – they’re very excited to support local florists, and I think they are sending flowers more than ever.”

By Friday afternoon, Dunne was sold out. But in the months to come, she won’t be filling orders for large weddings the floral industry usually relies on due to the coronavirus. That’s caused her and other floral designers to get creative, especially on the retail side of her business.

“Have to focus more on our everyday deliveries as well as things like online tutorials for flower design.”

Dunne and other florists are hoping people continue to remember and support them in the difficult months ahead.