List: With weekly doses expected to increase, here’s where RI cities and towns stand with the vaccine rollout

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is looking into having some of the state’s pre-existing testing COVID-19 locations double as vaccination sites, 12 News has learned.

This announcement comes as the number of weekly doses the state receives increased Tuesday from 14,000 initial doses to 16,000.

“It’s very exciting and every little bit helps,” Dr. Philip Chan from the R.I. Department of Health said.

More weekly doses means more available appointments, but knowing when and where to sign-up has felt like a shot in the dark to some.

Over the weekend, about 5,000 Rhode Islanders ages 75 and older received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state said more residents within that age group will have a chance to sign-up in the coming days.

Chan said vaccine registration will look similar to scheduling a COVID-19 test with the state, and will primarily be done online.

“You can go to this one website right, fill out your information and be directed to one of many testing sites,” he said.

State officials say they expect to rollout a website for residents 75 and older to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine later this week.

“Our primary system will be an online system,” Chan said.

Officials say they will also create a 1-800 hotline for those needing help or unable to register online.

CVS Health also announced Tuesday that they will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible recipients beginning Feb. 11 at select locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Here’s the latest information on the state’s vaccine rollout by municipality:

Barrington: Residents 75 years and older are encouraged to contact Peck Center for Adult Enrichment at (401) 247-1926 to register for I-Contact, which will provide vaccine information.

Bristol: Residents ages 75 years and older can currently sign up to be placed on Bristol’s COVID-19 vaccination waiting list. As vaccines become available, the town will contact the people on the waitlist to schedule an appointment to receive their first dose.

The town’s vaccination clinic will be at the Bristol Quinta-Gamelin Community Center at 101 Asylum Road. Eligible residents can register online or by calling the Parks & Recreation Senior Services Office at (401) 253-1611, available Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. If the phone is busy, they ask you leave a message with your contact information.

Central Falls: Central Falls is the only municipality where all residents 18 or older are currently eligible for the vaccine. Residents can sign up for their upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Feb. 6. at Central Falls High School on their website. Check www.centralfallsri.us/coronavirus for updates.

Coventry: The town announced plans to open its own vaccine clinic at 1675 Flat River Road. Starting the week of Feb. 14, the Health Department will allocate 240 doses a week for Coventry residents ages 75 and older, which will be administered by appointment only.

Family and friends are encouraged to assist senior citizens with the registration process, and those still in need of help are told to call Coventry Human Services at (401) 822-9175. Appointments can be made here. (Note: That link will only be active when slots are available, according to the town. A CodeRED notification will be sent out each week when the page is online.)

Cranston: The city was recently allotted 390 doses, which officials began distributing Monday and will continue to do so through Wednesday at the Swift Community Center in East Greenwich.

Mayor Kenneth Hopkins said residents must pre-register by calling Cranston Senior Services Center at (401) 780-6000 on Friday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Priority will be decided by date of birth, so a government-issued ID and proof of residency must be provided.

Cumberland: The town’s EMS will be directly managing and dispensing the vaccine to residents ages 75 and older that reside in one of the six elderly apartment complexes in town.

As more vaccine becomes available, the town said they will conduct large scale clinics that will advertised in The Valley Breeze and on their social media platforms.

East Greenwich: East Greenwich residents ages 65 and older are encouraged to call or email either the recreation office by phone at (401) 886-8626 Ext. 1 or via email at cpoirier@eastgreenwichri.com. Residents can also contact the senior center office by phone at (401) 886-8669 o via email at cmarkey@eastgreenwichri.com.

East Providence: The city used the Rhode Island Special Needs Registry to identify vulnerable members of the population to receive the vaccine. Those who are not registered will be contacted by a city employee in the coming days. Learn more here.

Exeter: Residents ages 75 and older can call town hall at (401) 294-3891 and leave their contact information to be called when a vaccine is available.

Glocester: The town’s EMS said the COVID-19 vaccine will become available to people ages 75 and older after Feb. 14. A notice will be given to all town residents with instructions on how to register, as well as clinic dates and locations, by a CodeRED. Information will also be available on the town’s website and social media platforms.

Hopkinton: The town’s EMS posted on its Facebook page that residents ages 75 and older can pre-register for a vaccine on their website. They ask residents enroll in the wait list, which will be used to notify residents on how to register for a vaccine appointment as they become available. Call (401) 388-8476 and leave your name and phone number if you have difficulty registering.

Foster: Residents ages 60 and older that would like to receive a vaccination are asked to email Carol Mauro at cmauro@townoffoster.com or call (401) 392-9208.

The town said three lists are being complied, including residents ages 75 and older, ages 65-74 and ages 60-64. Residents will be contacted to register for a time slow when vaccines are received and their is a clinic in the area for these age groups.

At this time, they do not have specific dates or locations, according to their website. Foster DHS is also asking for volunteers willing to make phone calls to notify residents, help with registration and assist with transportation.

Jamestown: The town’s police department said they have received 30 doses, which will go to the town’s oldest residents. If you were born in 1928 or earlier and have not yet been contacted, call (401) 423-1213 ext. 4328.

Little Compton: The town said they were informed that they should anticipate receiving enough vaccine for 20 people a week beginning Feb. 14.

The town will contact residents to schedule appointments begging with the older residents. They will use the registered voter list as their main resource. If you are not a registered voter contact the Town Clerk at (401) 635-4400 to leave your name, address and phone number.

Middletown: The town received 80 doses, which are being administered this week at Quinta-Gamelin Community Center in Bristol. Residents ages 75 and older who are on the Rhode Island Special Needs Registry will be notified by phone on Friday, according to the town.

If any doses remain after that, other seniors will be selected at random. The Middletown Emergency Operations Center is now open daily 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist residents with the vaccine rollout, call (401) 842-6565 or email MiddletownEOC@MiddletownRI.com for more information. Learn more here.

Narragansett: The town will be utilizing the vaccination site at the South Road Elementary School to administer doses to residents ages 75 and older. Eligible individuals will be randomly selected from the town’s database and contacted by town staff who will register them via phone within the RIDOH’s online scheduling system.

To ensure your contact information is accurate, eligible residents can contact the Town Manager’s Executive Assistant Patty Roosa at (401) 782-0654 or proosa@narragansettri.gov.

Newport: The city received 120 doses which are being administered at Quinta-Gamelin Community Center in Bristol. City officials said they’re reaching out to seniors and encouraging them to sign up for the existing emergency alert database.

North Kingstown: The town said they will receive 130 doses of the vaccine for seniors ages 75 and older on Jan. 31 and Feb. 3. Distribution will be at South Road Elementary School in South Kingstown.

Residents on the R.I. special needs registry database will be contacted via phone between Jan. 28 and Feb. 2 to schedule an appointment. Once all special needs residents have been vaccinated, the town will identify residents over 75 years old by using databases, such as voter registration, senior housing and senior center membership. Call (401) 294-3331 ext. 405 for assistance in applying or visit their website.

North Providence: Shots will be administered at Neutaconkanut Recreation Center in Providence. Residents can sign up online, and the city is contacting people through the senior center’s call list. More information here.

Pawtucket: The city launched an online form that residents can fill out to receive information on planned vaccine clinics.

Mayor Donald Grebien said submissions will be added to a contact list so the BEAT COVID-19 team can reach out to residents once they’re eligible to receive the vaccine. The form does not serve as preregistration for a clinic, Grebien noted, nor does it guarantee a spot in a clinic.

Residents will still need to register once eligible to receive the vaccine, and the clinics will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Portsmouth: In their latest update, Portsmouth officials said that vaccines will likely be available at a variety of locations. Information on where to get vaccinated as well as how to register as expected in the coming weeks. Find updates on their website.

Providence: The city received 850 doses, which will be administered at Neutaconkanut Recreation Center. There are still appointments available this weekend, and residents over 75 should call 311 to book an appointment. People under 75 can express interest in receiving the vaccine at providenceri.gov/vaccinate.

Richmond: In a recent Facebook post, the town said they’ve received only 40 doses for the upcoming week. They said that databases will be used to identify the oldest individuals in the town and call them to offer the opportunity to get vaccinated. They expect to have more vaccine for residents ages 75 and older by the mid-February.

Scituate: The vaccine will be administered at the Scituate Senior Center beginning the week of Feb. 14, according to the town. All seniors will be notified and given the opportunity to be immunized.

Smithfield: The latest update on the town of Smithfield’s website said there is no action for older adults to take at this time to get the vaccine, and that they would communication with the public and community organizations with instructions once they are ready to vaccinate.

South Kingstown: The town received 150 doses, which are being administered at Regional South Road School. Senior residents who qualify will be contacted by phone between Jan. 28 and Feb. 2 to schedule appointments. Learn more here.

Tiverton: The town is contacting eligible residents to book appointments using their special needs registry, along with voter rolls. They are unsure when they will receive more vaccine, but information will be posted on their website.

Warren: Town officials said they’ve received 50 doses of the vaccine that they will administer at a regional clinic next week. Seniors ages 75 and older were selected from their special needs registry and all doses have been allotted.

At this time, they expect to receive 70 doses a week from the state, beginning Feb. 15. They have started a local list to contact eligible seniors when appointments become available. To get on the list contact Senior Center Director Betty Hoague at (401) 247-1930 or bhoague@townofwarren-ri.gov, and provide your name, date of birth and phone number.

Warwick: The city received 390 doses which officials began distributing Monday and will continue to do so through Wednesday at the Swift Community Center in East Greenwich. While all of the appointments have already been booked, Picozzi encouraged those who didn’t get one to keep checking the city’s website for future announcements.

Westerly: The town said they have received 110 vaccines for the coming week. The town created a lottery from the voter roll for the limited allocation, those selected will be contacted. More doses will be added in the coming weeks, check their website for updates.

West Greenwich: Contact cgrandall@wgtownri.org if you are interested in getting a vaccine, a list will be kept of who to contact when a clinic becomes available.

West Warwick: The town said the priority for vaccinating will be by age and underlying health conditions. Any residents ages 75 and older who would like to be placed on the list for a vaccination can call the West Warwick Senior Center at (401) 822-4450 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Vaccine shipments are tentatively scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 15. The West Warwick Civic Center will be designated as a vaccination site, and is anticipated to be open once a week.