List: Support services available during COVID-19 crisis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The coronavirus pandemic has forced many support groups to cancel in-person meetings, but that doesn’t mean support isn’t available.

Below, you’ll find a list of organizations offering help to those in need over the phone or online:

Hotlines

Immediate medical assistance: 911

Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

24-hour listening line: (401) 272-4044 or (800) 365-4044

Mental health assistance: (401) 414-5465

Veterans Crisis Hotline: Call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 or text 838255

Crisis Hotline: 800-854-7771, or text NAMI to 741741

Trevor Lifeline (LGBTQ): 1-866-488-7386

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

Victims of Crime: 1-800-494-8100

In The Rooms

In The Rooms is a global recovery community with 130 weekly online meetings for people recovering from addiction and related issues.

HopeHealth

HopeHealth is offering virtual grief support groups on Mondays and Fridays through Zoom. Their grief counselors are available to offer support over the phone and Facetime, call (888) 528-9077 to schedule.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA)

DBSA provides online support groups for people living with depression and bipolar disorder to share experiences, discuss coping skills, and offer hope to one another. The groups are peer-led and are available for peers, young adults, and friends and family members.

Alcoholics Anonymous in Rhode Island

Alcoholics Anonymous will host daily online or zoom meetings. They will also create a list of members who would like to support other alcoholics and newcomers by keeping in touch by phone; let them know if you wish to be on the list.

Rhode Island Al-Anon Family Groups

Al-Anon is a worldwide fellowship of those who feel their lives have been deeply affected by someone else’s drinking. They are holding all meetings temporarily online and over the phone.

R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Development Disabilities and Hospitals

There are Coronavirus Certified Peer Recovery call lines available every day, 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.

East Bay Recovery Community Center: (401) 302-6231 (English), (401) 602-6735 (Spanish); full-time drop-in naloxone distribution is also available.

PSN Hope Recovery Community Center: (401) 598-6400 (Westerly), (401) 619-1343 (Newport)

CCA Serenity Center: (401) 808-4810 (Woonsocket)

Providence Anchor Community: (401) 889-5770 (Providence/Pawtucket area)

Self-Management and Recovery Training (SMART) Recovery

SMART helps to address any addiction or harmful habit and offers daily online meetings along with an online message board and 24/7 chat room.

The Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter will make its support groups available online and/or by telephone amid the coronavirus outbreak. The no-cost programs will provide information to individuals coping with a range of situations related to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

National Alliance on Mental Health

National Alliance on Mental Health Rhode Island has closed their offices but are available through email and phone. Reach out to BH Link at (401) 414-5465 in a crisis, or call 911. For non-emergencies email remotehelp@namirhodeisland.org. NAMI are in the process of getting online support groups, they will be available on their support group calendar.

Parent Support Network

Parent Support Network will hold Hope Virtual Recovery Meetings Monday through Friday. They will also have availability to deliver Narcan/Naloxone and fentanyl test strips to any location within Rhode Island, call or text (401) 500-2998, Monday through Friday.

Rhode Island Communities for Addiction Recovery Efforts (RICARES)

RICARES is delivering Narcan/Naloxone and fentanyl test strips, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; text (401) 680-0198 in advance.

Project Weber/RENEW

Project Weber/RENEW are available for drop-in Naloxone distribution as well as needle exchange, fentanyl test strips, condoms, and other basic needs. Contact (401) 383-4888, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AIDS Care Ocean State (ACOS)/Education, Needle Exchange, Counseling, Outreach, and Referral (ENCORE)

ACOS/ENCORE have drop-in and delivery services for Naloxone, needle exchange, safe sex packets, fentanyl test strip kits, and HIV/Hepatitis C testing. Contact (401) 781-0665, available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.