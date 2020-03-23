List: Senior shopping times at local stores

(WPRI) — Here’s a quick reference guide of Southern New England supermarket chains with reserved hours for seniors, one of the most at-risk groups for contracting coronavirus.
The data is based on information from the Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging and store websites, but hours and locations can vary; you may wish to call the location before you go. Be aware, of course, that all businesses right now are strapped for staffing, and you may have a wait on hold.
BJ’s Wholesale Club
8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Clements Market, Portsmouth
7 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Dave’s Marketplace (Large Locations)
7 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Dave’s Marketplace (Small Locations)
8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Dollar General
6 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
Jerry’s Market, West Warwick
7 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Market Basket
Tuesdays-Wednesdays-Thursdays
5:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Richmond Farms Fresh Market
7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Save-A-Lot
8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Shaw’s
Tuesdays and Thursdays
7 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Stop and Shop
6 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
Target
Wednesdays
7 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Trader Joe’s
9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Walmart
Tuesdays through April 28
One hour before store’s regular opening time
Walgreens
Tuesdays
8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Whole Foods Market
8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
