List: Senior shopping times at local stores

(WPRI) — Here’s a quick reference guide of Southern New England supermarket chains with reserved hours for seniors, one of the most at-risk groups for contracting coronavirus.

The data is based on information from the Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging and store websites, but hours and locations can vary; you may wish to call the location before you go. Be aware, of course, that all businesses right now are strapped for staffing, and you may have a wait on hold.

BJ’s Wholesale Club
8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Clements Market, Portsmouth
7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Dave’s Marketplace (Large Locations)
7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Dave’s Marketplace (Small Locations)
8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Dollar General
6 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Jerry’s Market, West Warwick
7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Market Basket
Tuesdays-Wednesdays-Thursdays
5:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Richmond Farms Fresh Market
7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Save-A-Lot
8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Shaw’s
Tuesdays and Thursdays
7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Stop and Shop
6 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Target
Wednesdays
7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Trader Joe’s
9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Walmart
Tuesdays through April 28
One hour before store’s regular opening time

Walgreens
Tuesdays
8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Whole Foods Market
8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

