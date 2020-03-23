List: Senior shopping times at local stores

A low angle view of a pushcart in the grocery store

(WPRI) — Here’s a quick reference guide of Southern New England supermarket chains with reserved hours for seniors, one of the most at-risk groups for contracting coronavirus.

The data is based on information from the Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging and store websites, but hours and locations can vary; you may wish to call the location before you go. Be aware, of course, that all businesses right now are strapped for staffing, and you may have a wait on hold.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Clements Market, Portsmouth

7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Dave’s Marketplace (Large Locations)

7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Dave’s Marketplace (Small Locations)

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Dollar General

6 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Jerry’s Market, West Warwick

7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Market Basket

Tuesdays-Wednesdays-Thursdays

5:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Richmond Farms Fresh Market

7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Save-A-Lot

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Shaw’s

Tuesdays and Thursdays

7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Stop and Shop

6 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Target

Wednesdays

7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Trader Joe’s

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Walmart

Tuesdays through April 28

One hour before store’s regular opening time

Walgreens

Tuesdays

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Whole Foods Market

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines