List: RI cities, towns launching COVID-19 vaccine clinics for residents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some Rhode Island municipalities are updating their COVID-19 vaccine information as the state expands its eligibility.

While most cities and towns are still working to get residents 75 and older vaccinated, people 65 and older are now able to sign up for an appointment at state-run clinics and select CVS and Walgreens locations.

To make an appointment at the state-run site, visit VaccinateRI.org or call (844) 930-1779.

Those who are not yet eligible can sign up for the state’s vaccine notification list on portal.ri.gov.

The city of Pawtucket announced it held its first of four vaccination clinics Saturday at St. Anthony’s Parish Center, serving more than 480 elderly residents.

Providence expanded their COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 65 and older in certain hard-hit communities last week.

Other towns, such as East Greenwich and Exeter, have updated their wait list to include residents 65 and older.

Here’s the latest information for each municipality:

Barrington: Residents can sign up for the city’s vaccine registry online or by calling (401) 247-1926 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. if they don’t have internet access.

Bristol: According to the town’s website, moving forward, eligible residents are told to sign up for vaccination appointments through the state-run vaccination sites or select local pharmacies. Residents 75 and older signed up for the vaccine wait list will still be contacted to make an appointment as doses become available.

The town’s vaccination clinic remains eligible for people 75 and older only. Eligible residents can register online or call the Parks & Recreation Senior Services Office at (401) 253-1611, available Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. If the phone is busy, they ask that you leave a message with your contact information.

Central Falls: Central Falls is the only municipality where all residents 18 or older are currently eligible for the vaccine. Check the city’s website for updates.

Coventry: The next available vaccine clinic for residents 75 and older will be held at the Coventry Town Hall on Feb. 25. Eligible residents can sign up on the town’s website.

Family and friends are encouraged to assist senior citizens with the registration process, and those still in need of help can call Coventry Human Services as a last resort at (401) 822-9175. Appointments can be made here. (Note: That link will only be active when slots are available, according to the town. A CodeRED notification will be sent out each week when the page is online.)

Cranston: The city’s vaccine clinic for residents will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, administering 550 doses weekly for the first four weeks. Mayor Ken Hopkins said they’re prioritizing by age, starting with the oldest people and working their way down. Residents can pre-register or sign up to volunteer at the clinic here.

Cumberland: The town’s EMS will be directly managing and dispensing the vaccine to residents ages 75 and older that reside in one of the six elderly apartment complexes in town.

As more vaccine becomes available, the town said they will conduct large scale clinics that will advertised in The Valley Breeze and on their social media platforms.

East Greenwich: East Greenwich residents ages 65 and older are encouraged to sign up for the vaccine registry online. Residents can also contact the recreation office at (401) 886-8626 ext. 1 or via email at cpoirier@eastgreenwichri.com. Residents can also contact the senior center office by phone at (401) 886-8669 or via email at cmarkey@eastgreenwichri.com.

East Providence: A list of vaccination clinics available can be found on the city’s website. They are currently only available for 75-and-older residents.

Exeter: Residents ages 65 and older can sign up for the town’s COVID-19 vaccine wait list on its website.

Foster: Residents ages 60 and older who would like to be vaccinated are asked to email Carol Mauro at cmauro@townoffoster.com or call (401) 392-9208. The town said three lists are being compiled, including residents ages 75 and older, ages 65-74, and ages 60-64. Residents will be contacted to register for a time slot when vaccines are received and there is a clinic in the area for these age groups.

At this time, the town does not have specific dates or locations, according to its website. Foster DHS is also asking for volunteers willing to make phone calls to notify residents, help with registration and assist with transportation.

Glocester: The town said the town has begun calling and making vaccine appointments for residents 75 and older. Appointments are being made by age. They assured messages left on their COVID-19 hotline at (401) 710-4182 are being listened to and town lists are being updated. Information will also be available on the town’s website and social media platforms.

Hopkinton: A list of vaccination clinics are currently be listed on the town’s website. They said they currently do not have enough allocated doses for residents under the age of 75. Their COVID-19 call center is (401) 388-8476.

Jamestown: Jamestown has a pre-register vaccine waitlist on its website. If you have difficulty with the online waitlist, call (401) 423-1213 ext. 4328.

Johnston: Residents 75 and older can register for one of the town’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics on the town’s website. Residents can call the Johnston Senior Center at (401) 944-3343 if they need someone to assist them with the online registration.

The link to the registration will close once appointments fill up and will repeat on a weekly basis as long as they receive vaccine. All vaccine administrations are expected to happen at the Johnston Indoor Recreation Center on Atwood Avenue.

Little Compton: Town officials say they were informed that they should anticipate receiving enough doses for 20 people per week beginning Feb. 14.

The town will contact residents to schedule appointments beginning with the older residents. They will use the registered voter list as their main resource. If you are not a registered voter, contact the town clerk at (401) 635-4400 to leave your name, address and phone number.

Middletown: The town received 80 doses, which are being administered the at Quinta-Gamelin Community Center in Bristol. Residents ages 75 and older who are on the Rhode Island Special Needs Registry will be notified by phone, according to the town.

If any doses remain after that, other seniors will be selected at random. The Middletown Emergency Operations Center is now open daily 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist residents with the vaccine rollout, call (401) 842-6565 or email MiddletownEOC@MiddletownRI.com for more information. Learn more here.

Narragansett: Residents 75 and older can complete a pre-registration screening and schedule an appointment on the town’s website. For residents who need assistance in registering the Community Center is available in-person Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by calling (401) 782-0611.

Newport: Newport is operating a weekly vaccination site with Middletown on Fridays for residents 75 and older. To pre-register of availability resident can visit www.CityofNewport.com/Vaccine or call (401) 846-7426 ext. 1.

North Kingstown: Residents on the R.I. Special Needs Registry were contacted earlier this month to schedule an appointment. Once those residents have been vaccinated, the town will identify others over 75 years of age by using databases like voter registration, senior housing and senior center membership. Call (401) 294-3331 ext. 405 for assistance or visit the town’s website.

North Providence: The town opened clinic at the high school the week of Feb. 14. They began vaccinating people 75 and older, followed by other scheduled other age groups until all residents are immunized. Residents can sign up online, and the city is contacting people through the senior center’s call list. More information here.

Pawtucket: The city launched an online form that residents can fill out to receive information on planned vaccine clinics. Mayor Donald Grebien said submissions will be added to a contact list so the BEAT COVID-19 team can reach out to residents once they’re eligible to receive the vaccine. The form does not serve as preregistration for a clinic, Grebien noted, nor does it guarantee a spot in a clinic.

The city held its first of four vaccination clinics at St. Anthony’s Parish Center on Saturday. Eligible residents including those 65+ can fill out a request for information form if they are interested in signing up for an appointment.

Portsmouth: Residents 75 and older can sign up for the vaccine eligibility list by email at vaccine@portsmouthri.com, call (401) 643-0323 open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or through the town’s online form. Find updates on its website.

Providence: The city is currently receiving 1,190 doses a week to administer at municipal clinics. Residents 75 and older can register on the city’s website and dial 311 for assistance.

NOTE: Since the city had slots left to fill, it’s expanding the eligibility to people 65 and older who live in the following ZIP codes: 02907, 02908, and 02909

Richmond: Residents 75 and older are told to email covid@richmondri.com for information on how to sign up to receive the vaccine.

Scituate: Residents 75 and older that haven’t been contacted by our Senior Center Staff can call (401) 647-2662 then press 1 to reach a member of senior services between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or leave a message with the first name, last name, date of birth and phone number.

Smithfield: Smithfield has created a vaccine wait list for residents 75 and older. Eligible residents can sign up online at smithfieldri.com/vaccine or call the Smithfield Senior Center at (401) 949-4590 or the Smithfield Town Manager’s Office at (401) 233-1010.

South Kingstown: Residents 75 and older can sign up for an appointment for the next vaccine clinic on the town’s website. If you’re 75 or older and have not yet confirmed your contact information with the town, you’re asked to call (401) 789-0268. Visit the town’s website for more information.

Tiverton: The town is contacting eligible residents to book appointments using their special needs registry, along with voter rolls. The town launched a COVID-19 vaccine page with information and a waitlist form.

Warren: Eligible residents will be contacted when vaccine appointments are available. Residents 75 and older should contact Senior Center Director Betty Hoague at (401) 247-1930 or bhoague@townofwarren-ri.gov to get on the contact list.

Warwick: The city opened a vaccination clinic on Feb. 15 at Warwick Veterans Middle School. For the next seven Mondays, which are distance learning days for students, eligible residents can get vaccinated by appointment only. You can sign up for the waiting list on the city’s website.

Westerly: A vaccine clinic for the 75-and-older age group opened on Feb. 15 at the Westerly Senior Center. Shots will be administered on Monday afternoons. Residents are told to register for CodeRed on the town’s website to get an appointment, and call (401) 348-2526 with any questions. There are currently no allocated doses for 65 to 74-year-old residents.

West Greenwich: Contact cgrandall@wgtownri.org if you are interested in getting the vaccine. A list will be kept of who to contact once a clinic becomes available.

West Warwick: The town said the priority for vaccinating will be by age and underlying health conditions. Any residents ages 75 and older who would like to be placed on the list for a vaccination can call the West Warwick Senior Center at (401) 822-4450 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Vaccine shipments are tentatively scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 15. The West Warwick Civic Center will be designated as a vaccination site, and is anticipated to be open once a week.