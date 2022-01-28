LIST: How to get free at-home COVID tests from your city or town in RI

How long do at-home COVID-19 test kits last? (Getty)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island municipalities are announcing more opportunities for residents to collect free COVID-19 test kits.

Gov. Dan McKee announced the state received an additional 500,000 at-home tests from private vendors, meaning the state will have distributed a million tests in about a month.

McKee said 70% (350,000 tests) will be given to cities and towns based on each community’s population size. The governor’s office said municipalities should start having tests on hand sometime the week of Jan. 31.

The remaining 30% (150,000 tests) will be distributed through roughly 30 community groups like faith-based organizations, cultural organizations and housing authorities. McKee’s office said these organizations should start getting tests on Friday and will continue to receive them the week of Jan. 31.

12 News is compiling a list of test distribution plans and events announced by cities and towns. Don’t see yours? Email reportit@wpri.com.

Barrington

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Bristol

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the town announced it will offer COVID-19 test kits to senior residents and those who are immunocompromised. For more information or to receive a kit, please contact Coordinator of Senior Services Mary Ann Quinn at (401) 253-1611 or mquinn@bristolri.gov.

Burrillville

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Central Falls

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Charlestown

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Coventry

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Cranston

Central Library will be distributing a limited quantity of COVID-19 home test kits, with a limit two boxes per household while supplies last.

Cumberland

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

East Greenwich

The town will be distributing COVID-19 test kits to businesses. Each business can get up to five kits (10 tests) to help manage their employees’ health.

The tests can be picked up at the Swift Community Center on Friday, Jan. 28, from 1 – 4:30 p.m. while supplies last. The town anticipates additional distribution events will be held in the coming weeks. For more information, contact Community Services Director Andrew Wade at (401) 886-8626 or awade@eastgreenwichri.com. Businesses can also reach out to the Chamber of Commerce at (401) 885-0020.

East Providence

The city has received more at-home COVID-19 test kits for residents and businesses. Businesses are asked to fill out a form to received kits. The allotment is limited and kits will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, so businesses are encouraged to register early.

Exeter

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Foster

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Glocester

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Hopkinton

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Jamestown

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Johnston

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Lincoln

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Little Compton

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Middletown

The town recently received 2,700 test kits and announced residents 55 and older can pick up a free at-home test on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Middletown Senior Center at 650 Green End Ave. A picture ID is required.

Narragansett

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

New Shoreham (Block Island)

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Newport

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

North Kingstown

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

North Providence

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

North Smithfield

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Pawtucket

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Portsmouth

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Providence

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Richmond

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Scituate

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Smithfield

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

South Kingstown

The town announced kits are now available to South Kingstown residents ages 55+ who have not already received one. They can be picked up at the senior center from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. while supplies last.

Tiverton

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Warren

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Warwick

Mayor Frank Picozzi announced on Facebook that the Warwick Public Library picked up more COVID tests from the senior center after running out of their supply, and now have about 1,000 kits for pick-up.

West Greenwich

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

West Warwick

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Westerly

No new distribution events have been announced yet.

Woonsocket

No new distribution events have been announced yet.