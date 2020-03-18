List: How school districts are handling remote learning, device pickups

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With school buildings shut down in an effort to contain the coronavirus, districts are scrambling to get students set up for remote learning.

Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Wednesday that schools will remain closed and all instruction will be conducted online through at least April 3.

Below, you’ll find what we know so far about what each individual district is doing. This will be updated as we learn about each district’s plan.

EAST PROVIDENCE

The district has been preparing to enable teachers and students to continue instruction during school closure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Additional information will be released by principals and teachers on how to receive, perform, and submit assignments in the coming days if the closure is extended past this week.

Many of the assignments will include online components that can be done from most computers, laptops, or tablets with internet access.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Chromebooks will be issued to K-12 students who do not have devices available to them at home.

An individual picking up a device must be on the approved pickup/emergency pickup ist for the student in the student information system (Skyward). Individuals picking up for the student must show a government-issued photo ID.

The family will be required to return the device to the designated location after school resumes.

For everyone’s safety, please follow these rules for pickup:

Only come at the allotted time for your school (see below). If you have children in multiple schools, you may pick up at the same time

Police and School Resource Officers will be present to allow no more than 10 people to enter the building at a time.

If you see a line forming, please stay in your car until the queue is gone. If the parking lot is full, please wait for a resource officer to direct you to an open parking spot. Do not park and walk over.

Have your ID ready when you enter the building

PICKUP TIMES:

Wednesday

Myron J Francis, Kent Heights and Silver Spring — 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Waddington, Orlo and Whiteknact — 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Above schools who are unable to come during the day — 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Hennessey and Riverside Middle School — 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Martin Middle School — 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

All schools who are unable to come during the day — 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday

East Providence High School — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NEWPORT

On Thursday and Friday, Chromebooks will be issued to all grade 2-8 students who do not have access to a device so they can continue learning online during the school closures.

As a parent/guardian, you will need to know your child’s homeroom teacher, have a picture ID just in case a volunteer does not recognize you and sign a paper that you have received the Chromebook. Additional information will be provided if you wish to purchase it, which is not required and you will get information on how to get onto WiFi.

Chromebooks will need to be returned to school once schools reopen. These are on loan to all children at this time.

There will also be a Help Desk set up for you and your child during this time starting next week for you to email or call in for any assistance you may need. Anyone who has questions should contact your school principal.

PICKUP TIMES:

Pell School students and families:

Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grades 2-3 should go to the After School Entrance Door and Grade 4 should go to the Main Entrance Door. Both doors are located on Dexter Street in front of the building.

There will be social distancing requirements so if you see more than five people in line you are asked to please wait in your car.

TMS students and families:

Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Families of 5th-grade students may pick up their Chromebooks from the rear entrance door on Central Street right on the sidewalk.

Families of 6th-grade students may pick up their Chromebooks in the courtyard by the entrance leading out to the parking lot at the back of the TMS building on Central Street.

Families of 7th-grade students can pick up their Chromebooks at the Main entrance at the front of the building on Broadway Avenue.

Families of 8th-grade students can pick up their Chromebooks from the side entrance down the alleyway between Thompson Middle School and City Hall. This is off of Broadway on the right side of the building.

Families of students that usually get their Chromebooks from rooms 107, 111, 201, 202C, 404, and 406 at the beginning of each day may pick up their Chromebooks in the courtyard by the entrance leading out to the parking lot at the back of the TMS building on Central Street.

