Lifespan temporarily suspends visitation at its hospitals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — All visitation at Lifespan hospitals are temporarily suspended starting Monday, according to an announcement on the hospital group’s website.

According to Lifespan, the decision was made in accordance with the R.I. Department of Health guidelines in an effort to keep all patients and the community safe.

“Please alert your family members and loved ones to this change. Special circumstances can be discussed with your care team,” the announcement read.

Lifespan’s hospitals include Rhode Island Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, The Miriam Hospital, and Newport Hospital.

In March, the hospital group first announced that patient visitation was suspended at all of its hospitals, but in August, the group lifted some visitation restrictions by allowing patients to have one visitor at a time.

Gov. Gina Raimondo announced during her briefing on Friday that the state would be working with the state’s hospitals and nursing homes over the weekend to take a “fresh look” at visitor policies.

Raimondo said the announcement did not mean the state would shut down visitation, but there needed to be stricter rules around it for the next couple of weeks.

There is no word on when Lifespan will allow visitors back in its hospitals.