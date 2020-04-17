Lifespan: Takeout containers needed to store PPE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Restaurant takeout is popular right now, but a key ingredient of that industry is now needed to store personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers.
Lifespan put out a call Friday for donations of 500 heavyweight plastic containers — 8 3/4″ by 6 1/4″ by 2″ — with lids.
Any restaurants and other businesses that may have the containers on hand are asked to email supplychaininfo@lifespan.org with the quantity and type they have available. The health care provider will then reply with information on how and where to donate the containers.
